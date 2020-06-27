All apartments in Alexandria
5681 RAYBURN AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

5681 RAYBURN AVENUE

5681 Rayburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5681 Rayburn Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and spacious townhome in great Alexandria location. Easy access to DC, 395, Pentagon and Mark Center. Beautiful remodeled bathrooms. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms on upper level. Main level with gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large living room area. Private backyard is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Fully finished basement with full bathroom and extra storage area. New carpet to be installed in basement. Available September 1. No smoking. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=5681-rayburn-ave-alexandria-va-22311-ycv5ln

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have any available units?
5681 RAYBURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have?
Some of 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5681 RAYBURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5681 RAYBURN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
