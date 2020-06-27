5681 RAYBURN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and spacious townhome in great Alexandria location. Easy access to DC, 395, Pentagon and Mark Center. Beautiful remodeled bathrooms. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms on upper level. Main level with gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large living room area. Private backyard is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Fully finished basement with full bathroom and extra storage area. New carpet to be installed in basement. Available September 1. No smoking. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=5681-rayburn-ave-alexandria-va-22311-ycv5ln