All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 543 S Saint Asaph St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
543 S Saint Asaph St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

543 S Saint Asaph St

543 South Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

543 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath / 3 story townhome in the most desirable southeast quadrant of Old Town Alexandria on a street surveyed by George Washington. All brick exterior, hardwood floors, granite and stainless steel kitchen with Bosch dishwasher, brick wood-burning fireplace, upgraded HVAC system, in-unit washer/dryer, French doors open to private patio in back, and 1 reserved off-street parking space. Walk to parks, open space, the Potomac River waterfront, shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings. Top public school (K-5, with huge playground) across the street. Plenty of commuting options by Metro Rail and bus systems provide quick access to Pentagon, Crystal City, Arlington, Mark Center, Reagan National Airport, the District, and beyond. Enjoy your experience living and working in the National Capital Region. Choose Old Town... make lifelong friends... create great memories!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292359
Property Id 292359

(RLNE5900513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have any available units?
543 S Saint Asaph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 543 S Saint Asaph St have?
Some of 543 S Saint Asaph St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 S Saint Asaph St currently offering any rent specials?
543 S Saint Asaph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 S Saint Asaph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 S Saint Asaph St is pet friendly.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St offer parking?
Yes, 543 S Saint Asaph St offers parking.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 S Saint Asaph St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have a pool?
No, 543 S Saint Asaph St does not have a pool.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have accessible units?
No, 543 S Saint Asaph St does not have accessible units.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 S Saint Asaph St has units with dishwashers.
Does 543 S Saint Asaph St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 543 S Saint Asaph St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University