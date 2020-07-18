543 S Saint Asaph St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359



BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath / 3 story townhome in the most desirable southeast quadrant of Old Town Alexandria on a street surveyed by George Washington. All brick exterior, hardwood floors, granite and stainless steel kitchen with Bosch dishwasher, brick wood-burning fireplace, upgraded HVAC system, in-unit washer/dryer, French doors open to private patio in back, and 1 reserved off-street parking space. Walk to parks, open space, the Potomac River waterfront, shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings. Top public school (K-5, with huge playground) across the street. Plenty of commuting options by Metro Rail and bus systems provide quick access to Pentagon, Crystal City, Arlington, Mark Center, Reagan National Airport, the District, and beyond. Enjoy your experience living and working in the National Capital Region. Choose Old Town... make lifelong friends... create great memories!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292359

Property Id 292359



(RLNE5900513)