526 N PAYNE STREET
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

526 N PAYNE STREET

526 North Payne Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 North Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Like New TH in Old Town! 1510 Total Sq. Ft. post 2018 renovation!Totally redone from top to bottom! 3 finished levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Beautiful Full Baths, Gourmet Kitchen, breakfast bar, granite countertops, Office/Family Room off kitchen, Gleaming Wood Floors,3rd BR or Rec Room, front porch, private backyard w/patio. Close to local military bases, steps to Braddock Metro. On & Off street parking.Lawn Cutting & Annual Cleaning Service Included in Rent! Dog <40lbs,case-by-case basis, w/deposit & fee. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have any available units?
526 N PAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 526 N PAYNE STREET have?
Some of 526 N PAYNE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 N PAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
526 N PAYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 N PAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 N PAYNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 526 N PAYNE STREET offers parking.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 N PAYNE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 526 N PAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 526 N PAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 N PAYNE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 N PAYNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 N PAYNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

