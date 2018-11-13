526 N PAYNE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Like New TH in Old Town! 1510 Total Sq. Ft. post 2018 renovation!Totally redone from top to bottom! 3 finished levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Beautiful Full Baths, Gourmet Kitchen, breakfast bar, granite countertops, Office/Family Room off kitchen, Gleaming Wood Floors,3rd BR or Rec Room, front porch, private backyard w/patio. Close to local military bases, steps to Braddock Metro. On & Off street parking.Lawn Cutting & Annual Cleaning Service Included in Rent! Dog <40lbs,case-by-case basis, w/deposit & fee. No Cats.