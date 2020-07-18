523 Triadelphia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This inviting end-unit, brick townhome offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy your spacious home with its rich, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, gas fireplace and gorgeous curved staircase and let someone else take care of the lawn. Upstairs master is a true retreat with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower, private water closet and two walk-in closets. Open floor plan downstairs invites togetherness, whether entertaining many or sitting cozy in front of the corner fireplace. Downstairs is the perfect play area, bonus room, office or second living space. Windows provide plenty of light and there's access to the outside via the rear stairs. Love to tinker? Well, you'll be right at home in the oversized two-car garage with work bench and storage galore. Located close to cafes, shops and major employers. If you're ready for easy living, this home is ready for you!