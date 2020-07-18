All apartments in Alexandria
523 Triadelphia Way
523 Triadelphia Way

523 Triadelphia Way · No Longer Available
Location

523 Triadelphia Way, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This inviting end-unit, brick townhome offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy your spacious home with its rich, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, gas fireplace and gorgeous curved staircase and let someone else take care of the lawn. Upstairs master is a true retreat with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower, private water closet and two walk-in closets. Open floor plan downstairs invites togetherness, whether entertaining many or sitting cozy in front of the corner fireplace. Downstairs is the perfect play area, bonus room, office or second living space. Windows provide plenty of light and there's access to the outside via the rear stairs. Love to tinker? Well, you'll be right at home in the oversized two-car garage with work bench and storage galore. Located close to cafes, shops and major employers. If you're ready for easy living, this home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Triadelphia Way have any available units?
523 Triadelphia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 523 Triadelphia Way have?
Some of 523 Triadelphia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Triadelphia Way currently offering any rent specials?
523 Triadelphia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Triadelphia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Triadelphia Way is pet friendly.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way offer parking?
Yes, 523 Triadelphia Way offers parking.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Triadelphia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way have a pool?
No, 523 Triadelphia Way does not have a pool.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way have accessible units?
No, 523 Triadelphia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Triadelphia Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Triadelphia Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 Triadelphia Way has units with air conditioning.
