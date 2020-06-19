All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

523 S Fayette St

523 South Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
internet access
PRICE DROP!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

Sunlit beautiful 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom Corner unit townhome in Alexandria VA! The home is within walking distance to King Street, Old Town, Whole Foods, and the Metro! Convenient access to 495 and Ronald Reagan National Airport!!

Hardwoods throughout along with fresh new paint. Live maintenance free as lawn service is included in the rent along with ALL UTILITIES (except internet if so desired)!

Property Highlights:
- 2 bd 1.5ba
- All Utilities included (except internet)
- W/D in unit
- Fully Fenced in Backyard
- On-street parking in front of home available
- Gas Stove top
- Additional living space in basement

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

