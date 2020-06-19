523 S Fayette St

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!



Sunlit beautiful 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom Corner unit townhome in Alexandria VA! The home is within walking distance to King Street, Old Town, Whole Foods, and the Metro! Convenient access to 495 and Ronald Reagan National Airport!!



Hardwoods throughout along with fresh new paint. Live maintenance free as lawn service is included in the rent along with ALL UTILITIES (except internet if so desired)!



Property Highlights:

- 2 bd 1.5ba

- All Utilities included (except internet)

- W/D in unit

- Fully Fenced in Backyard

- On-street parking in front of home available

- Gas Stove top

- Additional living space in basement



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488706)