5135 BRAWNER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This magnificent 3-level, 4 bedroom/3.5 bath spacious town home with beautifully finished space is perfect for luxurious living and entertaining. Cozy up near the gas fireplace or sip coffee on the balcony off the main level family. The gourmet kitchen that opens into the family room showcases stainless steel appliances, island, granite counters and a small space for a table. The living room is accented by a wall of french doors where natural light streams in and a spectacular custom built wine bar. Your office with its built-in book shelves and french doors provides privacy while still being accessible if needed. Upstairs, your dream master bedroom suite awaits you with its double sided fireplace that warms both the luxury bathroom and bedroom. The expansive walk-in closet is large enough to share. On the walk-in level you will find a second family room sporting a wet bar, a small outside patio, full bath and bedroom. You also have access to the two car garage that has enough space for extra storage.