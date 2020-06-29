All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

5135 BRAWNER

5135 Brawner Place · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Brawner Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This magnificent 3-level, 4 bedroom/3.5 bath spacious town home with beautifully finished space is perfect for luxurious living and entertaining. Cozy up near the gas fireplace or sip coffee on the balcony off the main level family. The gourmet kitchen that opens into the family room showcases stainless steel appliances, island, granite counters and a small space for a table. The living room is accented by a wall of french doors where natural light streams in and a spectacular custom built wine bar. Your office with its built-in book shelves and french doors provides privacy while still being accessible if needed. Upstairs, your dream master bedroom suite awaits you with its double sided fireplace that warms both the luxury bathroom and bedroom. The expansive walk-in closet is large enough to share. On the walk-in level you will find a second family room sporting a wet bar, a small outside patio, full bath and bedroom. You also have access to the two car garage that has enough space for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 BRAWNER have any available units?
5135 BRAWNER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5135 BRAWNER have?
Some of 5135 BRAWNER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 BRAWNER currently offering any rent specials?
5135 BRAWNER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 BRAWNER pet-friendly?
No, 5135 BRAWNER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5135 BRAWNER offer parking?
Yes, 5135 BRAWNER offers parking.
Does 5135 BRAWNER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5135 BRAWNER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 BRAWNER have a pool?
Yes, 5135 BRAWNER has a pool.
Does 5135 BRAWNER have accessible units?
No, 5135 BRAWNER does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 BRAWNER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 BRAWNER has units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 BRAWNER have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 BRAWNER does not have units with air conditioning.
