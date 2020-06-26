All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 512 E HOWELL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
512 E HOWELL AVENUE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:25 PM

512 E HOWELL AVENUE

512 East Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE on Sunday June 30th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Sign lease by July 15th and get rest of July FREE! Great location for this beautiful end unit townhouse in the sought-after Del Ray community. This 4BR/3.5BA home features hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, granite countertops, a patio , a deck that is perfect for entertaining, two private parking spots , a shed for storage and so much more! Walk to Del Ray's "The Avenue" for shops & restaurants. A commuter's dream, a mile away from Braddock Road Metro and easy access to Old Town, Crystal City, DC and the Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
512 E HOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 512 E HOWELL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E HOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
512 E HOWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E HOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University