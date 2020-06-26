512 E HOWELL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE on Sunday June 30th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Sign lease by July 15th and get rest of July FREE! Great location for this beautiful end unit townhouse in the sought-after Del Ray community. This 4BR/3.5BA home features hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, granite countertops, a patio , a deck that is perfect for entertaining, two private parking spots , a shed for storage and so much more! Walk to Del Ray's "The Avenue" for shops & restaurants. A commuter's dream, a mile away from Braddock Road Metro and easy access to Old Town, Crystal City, DC and the Pentagon.