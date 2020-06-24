All apartments in Alexandria
511 E Windsor Ave

511 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

511 East Windsor Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Townhome in Historic Del Ray - Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1050 sq. ft townhome. Three floors of beauty as you navigate this recently renovated gem. Hardwood floors throughout, custom built-ins, and decorative crown molding adorn this property. The kitchen is fully furnished with all the modern conveniences, plenty of cupboard space, and a decorative tile backsplash. Large open main floor with plenty of space. The master bedroom has his and her closets and is very spacious. The bathroom has been updated and is modern and functional. The basement is finished with an unfinished laundry room and walkout to yard. The yard is fenced with mature landscaping and a spacious brick patio. Two (2) parking spaces, in-home washer and dryer, and deck make this property feel like home. Part of the Historic Del Ray Row Houses, within walking distance to Mt. Vernon Avenue shops, restaurants and Farmers Market, and easy access to Potomac Yards shopping center. Quick access to the bus or within walking distance to Braddock Road Metro Station. Small pets are allowed, utilities are paid by the tenant. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenter.com.

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5438870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E Windsor Ave have any available units?
511 E Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 511 E Windsor Ave have?
Some of 511 E Windsor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 E Windsor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 E Windsor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 E Windsor Ave offers parking.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 E Windsor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 511 E Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 E Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 E Windsor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 E Windsor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

