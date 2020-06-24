511 E Windsor Ave

Amenities

Townhome in Historic Del Ray - Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1050 sq. ft townhome. Three floors of beauty as you navigate this recently renovated gem. Hardwood floors throughout, custom built-ins, and decorative crown molding adorn this property. The kitchen is fully furnished with all the modern conveniences, plenty of cupboard space, and a decorative tile backsplash. Large open main floor with plenty of space. The master bedroom has his and her closets and is very spacious. The bathroom has been updated and is modern and functional. The basement is finished with an unfinished laundry room and walkout to yard. The yard is fenced with mature landscaping and a spacious brick patio. Two (2) parking spaces, in-home washer and dryer, and deck make this property feel like home. Part of the Historic Del Ray Row Houses, within walking distance to Mt. Vernon Avenue shops, restaurants and Farmers Market, and easy access to Potomac Yards shopping center. Quick access to the bus or within walking distance to Braddock Road Metro Station. Small pets are allowed, utilities are paid by the tenant. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenter.com.



