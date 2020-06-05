5084 English Terrace #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cameron Station Two Level Condo with Two Ensuite Bedrooms! - Available August 1. Spacious two level condo for rent with TWO ensuite bedrooms upstairs and office/loft space. Open concept main floor with gas fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with pantry and lots of counter space. Washer and dryer in unit. Assigned parking with unit. Take advantage of the amenities available and the commuter shuttle to the Metro. This one won't last long! Call 703-966-2232 to schedule a tour today!



OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, July 27th from 2pm-3pm



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult by credit or debit card.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4119529)