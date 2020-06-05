All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

5084 English Terrace #104

5084 English Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5084 English Ter, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cameron Station Two Level Condo with Two Ensuite Bedrooms! - Available August 1. Spacious two level condo for rent with TWO ensuite bedrooms upstairs and office/loft space. Open concept main floor with gas fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with pantry and lots of counter space. Washer and dryer in unit. Assigned parking with unit. Take advantage of the amenities available and the commuter shuttle to the Metro. This one won't last long! Call 703-966-2232 to schedule a tour today!

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, July 27th from 2pm-3pm

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult by credit or debit card.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4119529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have any available units?
5084 English Terrace #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5084 English Terrace #104 have?
Some of 5084 English Terrace #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5084 English Terrace #104 currently offering any rent specials?
5084 English Terrace #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5084 English Terrace #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5084 English Terrace #104 is pet friendly.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 offer parking?
Yes, 5084 English Terrace #104 offers parking.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5084 English Terrace #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have a pool?
No, 5084 English Terrace #104 does not have a pool.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have accessible units?
No, 5084 English Terrace #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5084 English Terrace #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5084 English Terrace #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5084 English Terrace #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
