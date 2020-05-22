All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

5061 DONOVAN DRIVE

5061 Donovan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5061 Donovan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
An end unit 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Town House in the sought after community of Cameron station. Features an open floor plan living, dining and kitchen. Lots of natural light piercing through its many windows. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. There are 2 Master bedrooms n this home each with walk in closets, shower stall and bathtub. A bonus room on the lower level of the home can be used as an office, craft space, playroom, or workout studio The door from the studio lets out to a 2 car garage. Pet friendly. New carpets will be installed and exterior walls freshly painted before August 1st. Must see! Please wear masks and gloves during showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have any available units?
5061 DONOVAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have?
Some of 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5061 DONOVAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5061 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
