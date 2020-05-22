5061 DONOVAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

An end unit 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Town House in the sought after community of Cameron station. Features an open floor plan living, dining and kitchen. Lots of natural light piercing through its many windows. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. There are 2 Master bedrooms n this home each with walk in closets, shower stall and bathtub. A bonus room on the lower level of the home can be used as an office, craft space, playroom, or workout studio The door from the studio lets out to a 2 car garage. Pet friendly. New carpets will be installed and exterior walls freshly painted before August 1st. Must see! Please wear masks and gloves during showings.