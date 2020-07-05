5053 MINDA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Town home in the sought after community of Cameron Station. This four level home has lots of natural light filling the open floor space. Freshly painted interior, new carpets in bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and storage space. Master bedroom have his and hers walk-in closets, a bathtub and shower. Den on the second floor could be used as home office. This home is in a family friendly cul-de-sac and next door to the community clubhouse, pool, restaurant, cafe, daycare center, dentist, dry cleaners, complimentary shuttle bus stop and much more. Quick access to major highways and minutes to DC, Del ray and Old town Alexandria. Available immediately. Easy to show. Lease period of 1 to 3 years preferred. Rent negotiable based on lease term.