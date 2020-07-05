All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5053 MINDA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5053 MINDA COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5053 MINDA COURT

5053 Minda Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5053 Minda Court, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Town home in the sought after community of Cameron Station. This four level home has lots of natural light filling the open floor space. Freshly painted interior, new carpets in bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and storage space. Master bedroom have his and hers walk-in closets, a bathtub and shower. Den on the second floor could be used as home office. This home is in a family friendly cul-de-sac and next door to the community clubhouse, pool, restaurant, cafe, daycare center, dentist, dry cleaners, complimentary shuttle bus stop and much more. Quick access to major highways and minutes to DC, Del ray and Old town Alexandria. Available immediately. Easy to show. Lease period of 1 to 3 years preferred. Rent negotiable based on lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 MINDA COURT have any available units?
5053 MINDA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5053 MINDA COURT have?
Some of 5053 MINDA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 MINDA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5053 MINDA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 MINDA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5053 MINDA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT offer parking?
No, 5053 MINDA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 MINDA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5053 MINDA COURT has a pool.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT have accessible units?
No, 5053 MINDA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 MINDA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 MINDA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 MINDA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University