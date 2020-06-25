All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
502 N MANSFIELD STREET
502 N MANSFIELD STREET

502 North Mansfield Street
Location

502 North Mansfield Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing single-family rental opportunity in Alexandria! Main level is available for rent starting 3/15, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms throughout 1,175 square ft. of space. Basement is already sublet. Features include hardwood floors, living room with cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen with gas cooking and a charming enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. You will LOVE living minutes from the Metro, Reagan airport, Washington DC, all major commuter roads, shops/stores and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have any available units?
502 N MANSFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have?
Some of 502 N MANSFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 N MANSFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
502 N MANSFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 N MANSFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 N MANSFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 N MANSFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
