502 N MANSFIELD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing single-family rental opportunity in Alexandria! Main level is available for rent starting 3/15, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms throughout 1,175 square ft. of space. Basement is already sublet. Features include hardwood floors, living room with cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen with gas cooking and a charming enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. You will LOVE living minutes from the Metro, Reagan airport, Washington DC, all major commuter roads, shops/stores and so much more!