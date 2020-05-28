All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
502 E LURAY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
502 E LURAY AVENUE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

502 E LURAY AVENUE

502 East Luray Avenue · (703) 349-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

502 East Luray Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DEL RAY Stunning, well maintained TH 2 BE 2 BA with a LL bedroom. Gorgeous KITCHEN w/ SS Appliances, Built-in microwave and gas oven/range, GRANITE counter tops and LOTS of cabinets space. Custom built-ins in Living Room. Hardwood floors main & upper level and Main Level washer and dryer. ENTERTAIN on the ground-level backyard deck. Awesome LOCATION for commuters, close to metro. PET Friendly (case by case)! Everything DEL RAY can offer!!! MUST SEE.. virtual link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/vbpydloVEmkaj789W2WXZwz8BeM3Yxg1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have any available units?
502 E LURAY AVENUE has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have?
Some of 502 E LURAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E LURAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
502 E LURAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E LURAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E LURAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 502 E LURAY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 E LURAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 502 E LURAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 502 E LURAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E LURAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E LURAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University