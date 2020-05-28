502 E LURAY AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DEL RAY Stunning, well maintained TH 2 BE 2 BA with a LL bedroom. Gorgeous KITCHEN w/ SS Appliances, Built-in microwave and gas oven/range, GRANITE counter tops and LOTS of cabinets space. Custom built-ins in Living Room. Hardwood floors main & upper level and Main Level washer and dryer. ENTERTAIN on the ground-level backyard deck. Awesome LOCATION for commuters, close to metro. PET Friendly (case by case)! Everything DEL RAY can offer!!! MUST SEE.. virtual link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/vbpydloVEmkaj789W2WXZwz8BeM3Yxg1