4951 BRENMAN PARK DR #209

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

LOOK NO FURTHER! SUNNY, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN HEART OF CAMERON STATION. LOVELY HARDWOODS. KITCHEN HAS 42" CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LARGE LIVING RM WITH FORMAL GAS FIREPLACE & LOTS OF WINDOWS. CHARMING SUN ROOM OFF MASTER BEDROOM. MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & GREAT BATH. CERAMIC TILE IN BATHROOMS. RESERVED GARAGE SPACE WITH. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS FABULOUS CHARMER IN SOUGHT AFTER "CAMERON STATION" AND THAT'S CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!