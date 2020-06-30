491 LATHAM STREET

491 North Latham Street, Alexandria, VA 22304 Brookville - Seminary Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
THIS 1918 COTTAGE HAS NEWLY BEEN UPGRADED. NEW KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOMS, TWO DETACHED CAR GARAGE ON 0.43 ACRE LOT. IT GIVES THE FEEL OF THE COUNTRY BUT IN THE CITY. DOWNTOWN IN MINUTES. CLOSE & CONVENIENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
