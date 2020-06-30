All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:11 AM

491 LATHAM STREET

491 North Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

491 North Latham Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS 1918 COTTAGE HAS NEWLY BEEN UPGRADED. NEW KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOMS, TWO DETACHED CAR GARAGE ON 0.43 ACRE LOT. IT GIVES THE FEEL OF THE COUNTRY BUT IN THE CITY. DOWNTOWN IN MINUTES. CLOSE & CONVENIENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 LATHAM STREET have any available units?
491 LATHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 491 LATHAM STREET have?
Some of 491 LATHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 LATHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
491 LATHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 LATHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 491 LATHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 491 LATHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 LATHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 491 LATHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 491 LATHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 LATHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 491 LATHAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 LATHAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

