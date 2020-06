Amenities

Amazing END 3 level condo Townhouse on exclusive John Ticer Drive close to the park and the gazebo. Freshly painted throughout; Gleaming Hardwoods, Plantation Shutters; updated LED light fixtures; stainless steel appliances; Bedroom level laundry; Master has 2 large walk-in closets: fabulous balcony; All the amenities of Cameron Station; garage plus designated parking behind unit; walk to Coffee Shop now Serving Beer & Wine, daycare, dry-cleaner, restaurant/lounge. A MUST SEE!