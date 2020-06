Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Truly one of the best lots in community overlooking Brenman Park! Lives like a SF home, enjoy the views of the park from all windows! ! Four bedrooms, four full/one half baths, upgraded kitchen,hardwoods, French doors/Palladian windows in main level, office/study/den with built-ins, upgraded masterbath with fireplace, deck, brick patio, and back yard. Stunning home and a very rare rental opportunity!