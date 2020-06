Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and Move-in Ready! This bright End Unit Townhouse is in Great Location! Large, Fenced Yard is a must see and the Unit is Just Steps to the pedestrian Path to Old Town and the King Street Metro. $55 Application Fee per Applicant made out with Certified Check to K Realty. Repair Deductible $250, Pet Deposit $500.