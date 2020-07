Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Classic Warwick Village row house in desirable location close to Commonwealth and Mount Vernon. Minutes to all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Mount Vernon Ave. Three bedrooms, two full baths. Freshly painted, new counters, fans, lights, and more. Fully finished basement with new flooring. Enjoy BBQs on the back patio w/ fully fenced yard. Landscaping upgrades including new dry well. Attic improvements create expanded storage options!