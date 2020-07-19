431 N ARMISTEAD STREET

Amenities

This is a completely renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 FB bath condo at The Seasons condominium in Alexandria, VA. All Utilities Included in Rent. There is ample space that separates the living area and the bedroom areas making it fell like a more spacious home. There are two Parking permits allocated for this unit which is included in the rent. Multiple buses that run to Pentagon and king st Metro Stations stop right at the door. The shopping center and restaurants are within a walking distance. There is a $55.00 application fee.