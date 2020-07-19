All apartments in Alexandria
431 N ARMISTEAD STREET
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

431 N ARMISTEAD STREET

431 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Location

431 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
This is a completely renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 FB bath condo at The Seasons condominium in Alexandria, VA. All Utilities Included in Rent. There is ample space that separates the living area and the bedroom areas making it fell like a more spacious home. There are two Parking permits allocated for this unit which is included in the rent. Multiple buses that run to Pentagon and king st Metro Stations stop right at the door. The shopping center and restaurants are within a walking distance. There is a $55.00 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
431 N ARMISTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
431 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET has accessible units.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
