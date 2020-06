Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

43 West Del Ray Ave Available 06/01/19 - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse situated in a tree shaded community with shared central courtyard. Property includes a family room with wet bar, large eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room/living room area with fireplace, brick terrace for entertaining, and one indoor parking space with additional off street parking. Hardwood floors though out. Located 3 blocks from restaurants and shop of Del Ray.



(RLNE4065001)