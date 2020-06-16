419 S PAYNE STREET

Amenities
Luxurious 20 ft wide new construction townhome rental in the heart of Old Town Alexandria's most desirable community, Majesty West! Perfect for entertaining, equipped with a state of the art gourmet contemporary kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless Steel energy star appliances, soft close maple cabinetry, a 10 ft+ Carrara marble waterfall island with extra cabinetry and room for 6 person seating. This gorgeous home has an open, spacious floor plan with blonde hardwood floors throughout the entire home, contemporary wainscoting on all 4 levels, and 9 ft+ ceilings. Light filled fourth floor family room /loft with front and rear outdoor terraces, a full bathroom with glass shower, and wet bar with carrara marble countertops. Entire front of home is brick with hardiplank siding on the rear above the 2 car garage. Home is energy star certified with dual zone heating and cooling with smart thermostat. Call for more details!