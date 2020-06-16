All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:18 PM

419 S PAYNE STREET

419 South Payne Street · (540) 379-1949
Location

419 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxurious 20 ft wide new construction townhome rental in the heart of Old Town Alexandria's most desirable community, Majesty West! Perfect for entertaining, equipped with a state of the art gourmet contemporary kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless Steel energy star appliances, soft close maple cabinetry, a 10 ft+ Carrara marble waterfall island with extra cabinetry and room for 6 person seating. This gorgeous home has an open, spacious floor plan with blonde hardwood floors throughout the entire home, contemporary wainscoting on all 4 levels, and 9 ft+ ceilings. Light filled fourth floor family room /loft with front and rear outdoor terraces, a full bathroom with glass shower, and wet bar with carrara marble countertops. Entire front of home is brick with hardiplank siding on the rear above the 2 car garage. Home is energy star certified with dual zone heating and cooling with smart thermostat. Call for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S PAYNE STREET have any available units?
419 S PAYNE STREET has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 S PAYNE STREET have?
Some of 419 S PAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S PAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S PAYNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S PAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S PAYNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 419 S PAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 419 S PAYNE STREET does offer parking.
Does 419 S PAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 S PAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S PAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S PAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S PAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S PAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S PAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 S PAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
