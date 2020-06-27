418 N ROYAL STREET

Amenities

This spacious sunny 3-bedroom end-unit, located in the heart of charming Old Town Alexandria, is available for rent starting September 1st. The expansive master suite has walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom complete with a soaking jetted-tub and separate shower. The open gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and island, maple cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining and living rooms have hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Garage parking for two included.This house is only 3 blocks from King Street or the Potomac River, close proximity to shops and restaurants. Close to the Metro Blue and Yellow lines. Bus 10B direct to FSI. Crystal city 4 miles 10~ drive. Main State 7 miles, 13~ drive.A multi-year lease is preferred and pets are on a case by case basis