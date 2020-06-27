All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

418 N ROYAL STREET

418 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious sunny 3-bedroom end-unit, located in the heart of charming Old Town Alexandria, is available for rent starting September 1st. The expansive master suite has walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom complete with a soaking jetted-tub and separate shower. The open gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and island, maple cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining and living rooms have hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Garage parking for two included.This house is only 3 blocks from King Street or the Potomac River, close proximity to shops and restaurants. Close to the Metro Blue and Yellow lines. Bus 10B direct to FSI. Crystal city 4 miles 10~ drive. Main State 7 miles, 13~ drive.A multi-year lease is preferred and pets are on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have any available units?
418 N ROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 418 N ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 418 N ROYAL STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 N ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
418 N ROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 N ROYAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 418 N ROYAL STREET offers parking.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 N ROYAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 418 N ROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 418 N ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 N ROYAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
