410 N ROYAL STREET

FOR RENT Enjoy living in Old Town Alexandria close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. This beautiful 4 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is three blocks from King Street and the waterfront. You will love entertaining in this beautiful and spacious townhome. The large, open living level boasts a gourmet kitchen, dining room and spacious living room. The third level is dedicated to the Master suite that includes two walk in closets, a large sitting area and a spa like master bath featuring double sinks and an expansive shower for two. The 4th floor features two large rooms that are mirror images of each other and a laundry room with additional storage. Every room has big windows giving the home a bright and airy feel. Enjoy a secured storage closet, two reserved parking spots in the shared garage and plenty of street parking. Easy commute to DC, National Harbor, Pentagon and airport. Hurry as this one will not last!! July 1 move in, Pets case by case with a $500 non refundable pet deposit. $45 application fee per person. Call listing agent with questions.