Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

410 N ROYAL STREET

410 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

FOR RENT Enjoy living in Old Town Alexandria close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. This beautiful 4 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is three blocks from King Street and the waterfront. You will love entertaining in this beautiful and spacious townhome. The large, open living level boasts a gourmet kitchen, dining room and spacious living room. The third level is dedicated to the Master suite that includes two walk in closets, a large sitting area and a spa like master bath featuring double sinks and an expansive shower for two. The 4th floor features two large rooms that are mirror images of each other and a laundry room with additional storage. Every room has big windows giving the home a bright and airy feel. Enjoy a secured storage closet, two reserved parking spots in the shared garage and plenty of street parking. Easy commute to DC, National Harbor, Pentagon and airport. Hurry as this one will not last!! July 1 move in, Pets case by case with a $500 non refundable pet deposit. $45 application fee per person. Call listing agent with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 N ROYAL STREET have any available units?
410 N ROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 N ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 410 N ROYAL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 N ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
410 N ROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 N ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 N ROYAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 410 N ROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 410 N ROYAL STREET offers parking.
Does 410 N ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 N ROYAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 N ROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 410 N ROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 410 N ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 410 N ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 410 N ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
