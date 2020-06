Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Historic DETACHED home in the desirable S.E. quadrant. Recently renovated with beautiful new kitchen & bath. Charming front porch with French doors to the living room and separate dining room. Kitchen with 42" white cabinetry, SS appliances and granite counters & "hidden" stacked washer/dryer. 3 upper bedrooms and a full bath. Random width wood floors, decorative fireplaces in the living room & Master bedroom. Fully fenced yard with brick walkway, garden and patio.