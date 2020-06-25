All apartments in Alexandria
4009 TANEY AVENUE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

4009 TANEY AVENUE

4009 Taney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Great home in the middle of everything you need. Metro Bus/Rail, shopping centers, Whole Foods, Harris Teeters, Old Town Alexandria. Fresh paint Brand new full bath on main level for upper 2 bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Enclosed back porch for extra living space. Grand patio for entertaining. Fully finished basement with living area, large den with attached full bath....."master den"...cannot call it what it is used for due to the height of the window. Large closet area for storage of extra clothes. Separate laundry room. Very private setting with great outdoor living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have any available units?
4009 TANEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 4009 TANEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 TANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 TANEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 TANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 TANEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4009 TANEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 TANEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4009 TANEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4009 TANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 TANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 TANEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
