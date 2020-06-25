4009 TANEY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home in the middle of everything you need. Metro Bus/Rail, shopping centers, Whole Foods, Harris Teeters, Old Town Alexandria. Fresh paint Brand new full bath on main level for upper 2 bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Enclosed back porch for extra living space. Grand patio for entertaining. Fully finished basement with living area, large den with attached full bath....."master den"...cannot call it what it is used for due to the height of the window. Large closet area for storage of extra clothes. Separate laundry room. Very private setting with great outdoor living areas.