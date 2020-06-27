All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:15 AM

3820 GRIFFITH PL

3820 Griffith Place · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Griffith Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge kitchen w/room for a table. Hardwoods in parts of main level along with carpet on the upper level. No pets & no smoking in property or on back deck. Tenant is not permitted to use the fireplace. No more than two incomes to qualify. Basement level is separate from the house and owner reserves the right to use entire (unfinished) basement for storage only and has access to basement using separate entrance located outside the property. Owner gives more than sufficient notice if he needs to access the space and it is very rare he needs access. It is just for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have any available units?
3820 GRIFFITH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have?
Some of 3820 GRIFFITH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 GRIFFITH PL currently offering any rent specials?
3820 GRIFFITH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 GRIFFITH PL pet-friendly?
No, 3820 GRIFFITH PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL offer parking?
Yes, 3820 GRIFFITH PL offers parking.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 GRIFFITH PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have a pool?
No, 3820 GRIFFITH PL does not have a pool.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have accessible units?
No, 3820 GRIFFITH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 GRIFFITH PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 GRIFFITH PL does not have units with air conditioning.
