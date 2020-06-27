3820 Griffith Place, Alexandria, VA 22304 Seminary Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge kitchen w/room for a table. Hardwoods in parts of main level along with carpet on the upper level. No pets & no smoking in property or on back deck. Tenant is not permitted to use the fireplace. No more than two incomes to qualify. Basement level is separate from the house and owner reserves the right to use entire (unfinished) basement for storage only and has access to basement using separate entrance located outside the property. Owner gives more than sufficient notice if he needs to access the space and it is very rare he needs access. It is just for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have any available units?
3820 GRIFFITH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3820 GRIFFITH PL have?
Some of 3820 GRIFFITH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 GRIFFITH PL currently offering any rent specials?
3820 GRIFFITH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.