3817 Courtland Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gracious 4 BR/3.5 BA townhouse in Alexandria-ready for occupancy. This is a 3 level home about 5 mins from the metro. Kitchen has SS appliance and granite counters. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has en suit bath, Lower Level bedroom with full bath. Two fire places, ample deck located off the breakfast room overlooks a fenced yard.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082