3817 Courtland Circle
Last updated May 26 2019 at 2:13 AM

3817 Courtland Circle

3817 Courtland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Courtland Circle, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gracious 4 BR/3.5 BA townhouse in Alexandria-ready for occupancy. This is a 3 level home about 5 mins from the metro. Kitchen has SS appliance and granite counters. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has en suit bath, Lower Level bedroom with full bath. Two fire places, ample deck located off the breakfast room overlooks a fenced yard.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

