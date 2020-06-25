Amenities

3811 Courtland Cir, Alexandria, VA 22305 - What more could you ask for than this absolutely stunning 4-level colonial townhouse? You'll immediately fall in love with the bright and open floor plan. Volume ceilings throughout and lots of natural lighting. Beautifully maintained hardwood flooring and tasteful architectural designs throughout are sure to please. The kitchen offers plenty of works space and a gas cooktop for efficient cooking. Soak up the natural light shining through the palladium windows or enjoy cozy evenings in front of either of the two woodburning fireplaces. Adjourn to the private master suite with an unbelievable ensuite. Volume ceilings and so much more. This home is sure to please. 3811 Courtland Circle is just steps away from many commuting options such as local and metro bus stops, and minutes to the Pentagon, DC, Old Town Alexandria and more. Also conveniently located near schools, shops, restaurants, and the popular Mount Vernon Avenue. Schedule your tour before it's too late.



(RLNE5053455)