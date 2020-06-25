All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

3611 EDISON STREET

3611 Edison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Edison Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
Del Ray is the place to be!!! ... Beautiful, Stunning And Totally Renovated Contemporary End Unit Townhome With Large Spacious Yard -3 Beds-2 Baths - Hardwood Floors - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Counter tops - Chrome Fixtures - Washer/Dryer (Upstairs)-Large Yard - Reserved 6x6 Plot For Organic Planting (Community Garden) Owner willing to provide private parking, on site, for a total rental rate of $2800 per month. Available for viewing Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm(not available on Sundays)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 EDISON STREET have any available units?
3611 EDISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 EDISON STREET have?
Some of 3611 EDISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 EDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3611 EDISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 EDISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3611 EDISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3611 EDISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3611 EDISON STREET offers parking.
Does 3611 EDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 EDISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 EDISON STREET have a pool?
No, 3611 EDISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3611 EDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3611 EDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 EDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 EDISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
