3611 EDISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking

Del Ray is the place to be!!! ... Beautiful, Stunning And Totally Renovated Contemporary End Unit Townhome With Large Spacious Yard -3 Beds-2 Baths - Hardwood Floors - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Counter tops - Chrome Fixtures - Washer/Dryer (Upstairs)-Large Yard - Reserved 6x6 Plot For Organic Planting (Community Garden) Owner willing to provide private parking, on site, for a total rental rate of $2800 per month. Available for viewing Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm(not available on Sundays)