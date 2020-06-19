All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3522 Martha Custis Drive

3522 Martha Custis Drive · (202) 423-1140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3522 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3522 Martha Custis Drive · Avail. Jun 24

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
3522 Martha Custis Drive Available 06/24/20 Parkfairfax: Spacious, Charming Street-Level Condo Unit with Outside Entrance - Bright and airy 750 sq ft garden condo with outside entrance in beloved Parkfairfax. * Close to everything--Shirlington, the Pentagon, Crystal City, Reagan airport * Rent includes gas, water, sewer, additional storage, community pool * No smoking, no pets.

Available June 24, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $1500.00
Passes obtained from Condo Association $15.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $60,000.

Listed by Better Homes & Garden Real Estate
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

For showings please contact Aaquil Atkins at 202-423-1140 or at Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE2687065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have any available units?
3522 Martha Custis Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 3522 Martha Custis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Martha Custis Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Martha Custis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive offer parking?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3522 Martha Custis Drive has a pool.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Martha Custis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
