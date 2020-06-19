Amenities
3522 Martha Custis Drive Available 06/24/20 Parkfairfax: Spacious, Charming Street-Level Condo Unit with Outside Entrance - Bright and airy 750 sq ft garden condo with outside entrance in beloved Parkfairfax. * Close to everything--Shirlington, the Pentagon, Crystal City, Reagan airport * Rent includes gas, water, sewer, additional storage, community pool * No smoking, no pets.
Available June 24, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $1500.00
Passes obtained from Condo Association $15.
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $60,000.
Listed by Better Homes & Garden Real Estate
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
For showings please contact Aaquil Atkins at 202-423-1140 or at Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com.
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
