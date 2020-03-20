All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 349 Wesmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
349 Wesmond Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

349 Wesmond Drive

349 Wesmond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

349 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-bed, one bath townhouse is in the perfect location for commuting to Washington, Arlington, and beyond. Minutes from Ronald Reagan Airport and multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Main floor living and dining areas have wood floors. Kitchen is nicely appointed with tile floor, granite counters, gas stove, stainless steel back splash and under-mounted sink. Basement downstairs has laundry room and finished bonus space. Both bedrooms and the bath are upstairs for maximum privacy. Outdoor space has been organically treated since 2001, so it's safe for people and pets. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Water filtration system throughout home. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Wesmond Drive have any available units?
349 Wesmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 Wesmond Drive have?
Some of 349 Wesmond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Wesmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 Wesmond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Wesmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Wesmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 349 Wesmond Drive offer parking?
No, 349 Wesmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 349 Wesmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Wesmond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Wesmond Drive have a pool?
No, 349 Wesmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 349 Wesmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 349 Wesmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Wesmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Wesmond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University