349 Wesmond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two-bed, one bath townhouse is in the perfect location for commuting to Washington, Arlington, and beyond. Minutes from Ronald Reagan Airport and multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Main floor living and dining areas have wood floors. Kitchen is nicely appointed with tile floor, granite counters, gas stove, stainless steel back splash and under-mounted sink. Basement downstairs has laundry room and finished bonus space. Both bedrooms and the bath are upstairs for maximum privacy. Outdoor space has been organically treated since 2001, so it's safe for people and pets. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Water filtration system throughout home. Pets ok with owner approval.