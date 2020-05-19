All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3320 S 28TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3320 S 28TH STREET
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

3320 S 28TH STREET

3320 South 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Boiling Brook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3320 South 28th Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Boiling Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cozy Totally Updated unit in Bolling Brook!! It features a generous size bedroom, brand new floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen, renovated bathroom, new SS appliances, new light-fixtures; new washer and dryer in unit. The subdivision offers SECURED ELECTRONIC ENTRANCE; extra storage in basement, one assigned parking space and two visitors parking passes. Conveniently located right off of King Street close to Shirlington Town Center, Pentagon City, Old Town Alexandria and downtown DC. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, tot-lot, and a dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 S 28TH STREET have any available units?
3320 S 28TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 S 28TH STREET have?
Some of 3320 S 28TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 S 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3320 S 28TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 S 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 S 28TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3320 S 28TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3320 S 28TH STREET offers parking.
Does 3320 S 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 S 28TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 S 28TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3320 S 28TH STREET has a pool.
Does 3320 S 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3320 S 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 S 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 S 28TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University