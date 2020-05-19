3320 S 28TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cozy Totally Updated unit in Bolling Brook!! It features a generous size bedroom, brand new floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen, renovated bathroom, new SS appliances, new light-fixtures; new washer and dryer in unit. The subdivision offers SECURED ELECTRONIC ENTRANCE; extra storage in basement, one assigned parking space and two visitors parking passes. Conveniently located right off of King Street close to Shirlington Town Center, Pentagon City, Old Town Alexandria and downtown DC. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, tot-lot, and a dog park.