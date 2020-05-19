3320 S 28TH STREET

Amenities
A cozy Totally Updated unit in Bolling Brook!! It features a generous size bedroom, brand new floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen, renovated bathroom, new SS appliances, new light-fixtures; new washer and dryer in unit. The subdivision offers SECURED ELECTRONIC ENTRANCE; extra storage in basement, one assigned parking space and two visitors parking passes. Conveniently located right off of King Street close to Shirlington Town Center, Pentagon City, Old Town Alexandria and downtown DC. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, tot-lot, and a dog park.