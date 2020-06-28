All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 332 N PAYNE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
332 N PAYNE STREET
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

332 N PAYNE STREET

332 North Payne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

332 North Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A Beautiful 3 level all brick town home in the heart of OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA! Hardwood floors throughout the home. 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths. The master bedroom has two closets with a dressing room. Spacious kitchen, dinning room and living room. Large basement. Fenced in front yard, pet friendly. Off street parking for 2 cars in driveway at the rear of the property. 6 blocks to Kings Street Metro station (Blue/Yellow line), Walk to Old Town in minutes for shops and restaurants and everything that Old Town Alexandria has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have any available units?
332 N PAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 332 N PAYNE STREET have?
Some of 332 N PAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 N PAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
332 N PAYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 N PAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 N PAYNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 332 N PAYNE STREET offers parking.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 N PAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 332 N PAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 332 N PAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 N PAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 N PAYNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 N PAYNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University