332 N PAYNE STREET

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A Beautiful 3 level all brick town home in the heart of OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA! Hardwood floors throughout the home. 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths. The master bedroom has two closets with a dressing room. Spacious kitchen, dinning room and living room. Large basement. Fenced in front yard, pet friendly. Off street parking for 2 cars in driveway at the rear of the property. 6 blocks to Kings Street Metro station (Blue/Yellow line), Walk to Old Town in minutes for shops and restaurants and everything that Old Town Alexandria has to offer.