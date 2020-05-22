3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking

PENTHOUSE level unit with TWO parking spaces- (1) assigned garage spot right near the entrance to the elevator and one visitor parking spot. Beautiful cathedral ceilings to make a spacious unit feel even more spacious. The sunroom can be used as an office, nursery, studio, etc. Washer and dryer in unit for convenience as well as an outdoor pool and community gym. Location, location, location! Directly off the highway and in between Shirlington and Bradlee Center. If you're looking for convenience and luxury, this is it.