Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:58 AM

3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

3311 Wyndham Circle · (703) 661-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA 22302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4191 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
PENTHOUSE level unit with TWO parking spaces- (1) assigned garage spot right near the entrance to the elevator and one visitor parking spot. Beautiful cathedral ceilings to make a spacious unit feel even more spacious. The sunroom can be used as an office, nursery, studio, etc. Washer and dryer in unit for convenience as well as an outdoor pool and community gym. Location, location, location! Directly off the highway and in between Shirlington and Bradlee Center. If you're looking for convenience and luxury, this is it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
