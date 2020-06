Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool guest parking

Tranquil setting on highest floor with balcony overlooking trees. One bedroom renovated unit with lovely kitchen -stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and spacious island. Washer dryer in unit. Updated bathroom. Fitness center and peaceful neighborhood pool very close by plus outdoor bball court. Shuttle bus to Pentagon. One assigned parking space right at entrance to condo and plenty of visitor parking. Secure building with gated entrance. Pets case by case. Available June 29 or possibly sooner