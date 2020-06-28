All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3304 Coryell Lane

3304 Coryell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Coryell Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1 bedroom 1 bath 805 square feet condo. Park at your front door on beautiful Coryell. Lovely hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Attic storage. 1 non-reserved Parking spot. No parking pass or decal required. Community includes: Trash, Water, Pool, Landscaping, Gym, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse. Stroll to Shirlington and enjoy the restaurants and shops. Close to Pentagon, Old Towne, and D.C. Tenants to pay electric and gas. If desired, this unit can also come fully furnished at no additional cost! Pets on case by case basis. One closet is reserved for owners use only. Available for immediate move-in. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call 571.239.0553 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5421786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Coryell Lane have any available units?
3304 Coryell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3304 Coryell Lane have?
Some of 3304 Coryell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Coryell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Coryell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Coryell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Coryell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Coryell Lane offers parking.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 Coryell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3304 Coryell Lane has a pool.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane have accessible units?
No, 3304 Coryell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Coryell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Coryell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Coryell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
