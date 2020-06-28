3304 Coryell Lane

Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1 bedroom 1 bath 805 square feet condo. Park at your front door on beautiful Coryell. Lovely hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Attic storage. 1 non-reserved Parking spot. No parking pass or decal required. Community includes: Trash, Water, Pool, Landscaping, Gym, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse. Stroll to Shirlington and enjoy the restaurants and shops. Close to Pentagon, Old Towne, and D.C. Tenants to pay electric and gas. If desired, this unit can also come fully furnished at no additional cost! Pets on case by case basis. One closet is reserved for owners use only. Available for immediate move-in. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call 571.239.0553 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5421786)