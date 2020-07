Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Brand new on the market! Landlord is local. Available first week of November 2019. Tons of closet space. Remodeled kitchen. Beautiful and secluded patio with patio furniture and a grill! Only one floor! Inside the beltway. Close to the Pentagon (10 minute bus ride). Close to the Shirlington shopping center. Free parking on the street or park in the cul de sac. 3 public pools, tennis courts gym, volley ball court, etc.