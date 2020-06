Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Light and bright two bedroom, one bath first level condo with sought-after patio and tree top views! NEW things include - windows and exterior doors, paint, blinds, stove and dishwasher. Other features include hardwood floors, in unit W/D, tons of closets, updated kitchen and bath, generous sized living areas and lovely brick patio. Separate storage unit space also conveys.