All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3209 RAVENSWORTH PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3209 RAVENSWORTH PL

3209 Ravens Worth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3209 Ravens Worth Place, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
*Additional Photos by 6/1* Don't miss this two-bedroom, one-bath end Madison on Ravensworth available for rent beginning June 1, 2020. The light and bright two-level end unit features a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, replaced windows, and a pull-down attic. Park at your door in this very desirable location within amenity-rich Parkfairfax. Parkfairfax is a historic and vibrant community with three pools, tennis courts, tot lots, an exercise room, and so much more. The new tenant(s) will enjoy urban serenity made possible by Parkfairfax's lush landscaping, common areas, and mature trees. Residents benefit from easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream home is also near Crystal City, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Showings are currently appointment only. Contact Tim Tassa at tim.tassa@longandfoster.com for more information or to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have any available units?
3209 RAVENSWORTH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have?
Some of 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL currently offering any rent specials?
3209 RAVENSWORTH PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL pet-friendly?
No, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL offer parking?
Yes, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL does offer parking.
Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have a pool?
Yes, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL has a pool.
Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have accessible units?
No, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 RAVENSWORTH PL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University