3209 RAVENSWORTH PL

*Additional Photos by 6/1* Don't miss this two-bedroom, one-bath end Madison on Ravensworth available for rent beginning June 1, 2020. The light and bright two-level end unit features a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, replaced windows, and a pull-down attic. Park at your door in this very desirable location within amenity-rich Parkfairfax. Parkfairfax is a historic and vibrant community with three pools, tennis courts, tot lots, an exercise room, and so much more. The new tenant(s) will enjoy urban serenity made possible by Parkfairfax's lush landscaping, common areas, and mature trees. Residents benefit from easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream home is also near Crystal City, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Showings are currently appointment only. Contact Tim Tassa at tim.tassa@longandfoster.com for more information or to schedule a visit.