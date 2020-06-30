307 E MASON AVENUE

Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful 3-level brick townhouse nestled in the heart of Del Ray! You'll be greeted by a spacious front porch before entering into a main level that features a light filled living room with built in shelving, hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace perfect for relaxing indoors. Just off the living room is the dining room and updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and spacious breakfast bar. You'll even enjoy soaking up the fresh air and entertaining on the large deck outside. Upstairs you~ll retreat to your master bedroom with lots of closet space and additional 2nd bedroom. The lower level partially finished basement features a half bath, additional space for storage and separate entry-way to the backyard. Conveniently located near Braddock Road Metro and short walk to bus stop on the corner! Don~t miss this great opportunity! Furry friends welcome! No smoking.