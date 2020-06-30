All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

307 E MASON AVENUE

307 East Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

307 East Mason Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful 3-level brick townhouse nestled in the heart of Del Ray! You'll be greeted by a spacious front porch before entering into a main level that features a light filled living room with built in shelving, hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace perfect for relaxing indoors. Just off the living room is the dining room and updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and spacious breakfast bar. You'll even enjoy soaking up the fresh air and entertaining on the large deck outside. Upstairs you~ll retreat to your master bedroom with lots of closet space and additional 2nd bedroom. The lower level partially finished basement features a half bath, additional space for storage and separate entry-way to the backyard. Conveniently located near Braddock Road Metro and short walk to bus stop on the corner! Don~t miss this great opportunity! Furry friends welcome! No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have any available units?
307 E MASON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 307 E MASON AVENUE have?
Some of 307 E MASON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E MASON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
307 E MASON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E MASON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 E MASON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 307 E MASON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 E MASON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 307 E MASON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 307 E MASON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 E MASON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 E MASON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 E MASON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

