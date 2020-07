Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**FULLY** updated townhome in highly sought after Del Ray! This home *HAS IT ALL* Open kitchen/dining room, hardwood floors throughout, screened in porch off kitchen/dining area, covered porch on the front of the home. All updated appliances including *SMART* locks AND thermostat. Walking distance to all that Del Ray has to offer and Potomac yard and Amazon's HQ2.