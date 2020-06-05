301 S REYNOLDS ST #412

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Available early July. PLEASE wear protective masks and gloves when touring. Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Two Closets in the master bedroom. Balcony. Two reserved parking spaces. Pets considered (50lb max). No smoking in unit. $55 application fee per adult, $2,100 security deposit, $500 pet deposit, $25 refundable elevator fee, and $300 non-refundable move-in fee. Click on the Documents Icon for important information.