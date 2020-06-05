All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

301 S REYNOLDS ST #412

301 South Reynolds Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available early July. PLEASE wear protective masks and gloves when touring. Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Two Closets in the master bedroom. Balcony. Two reserved parking spaces. Pets considered (50lb max). No smoking in unit. $55 application fee per adult, $2,100 security deposit, $500 pet deposit, $25 refundable elevator fee, and $300 non-refundable move-in fee. Click on the Documents Icon for important information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have any available units?
301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have?
Some of 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 currently offering any rent specials?
301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 is pet friendly.
Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 offer parking?
Yes, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 does offer parking.
Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have a pool?
No, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 does not have a pool.
Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have accessible units?
No, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S REYNOLDS ST #412 has units with dishwashers.
