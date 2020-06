2901 MOSBY STREET

Amenities

FABULOUS 3 BED/2 BATH WARWICK VILLAGE DUPLEX. LOCATED ON A QUIET, TREE-LINED STREET IN DEL RAY ~ Available starting 8/27/2019 ~ FLOODED WITH LIGHT ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ~ GORGEOUS UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ~ UPDATED BATHROOMS ~ LOWER LEVEL HAS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH & LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM ~ PRIVATE, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED YARD OFFERS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT (NO CATS). MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.