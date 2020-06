Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Garage town home with 2 master bedroom suites located just off of duke street. Property has Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood, laminate flooring, and 2 level deck are a few of this home's features. Few blocks away to commuter bus line. A MUST SEE Rental Property.