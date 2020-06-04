2819 RUSSELL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, custom home has elegant moldings, columns, two fireplaces, and 3-story entrance. This is the perfect home for entertaining! Open kitchen features large island, spacious pantry, Wolf appliances. Family room with gas fireplace leads to deck & pergola. Formal dining and living rooms off kitchen. 3 BR plus MBR on 2nd floor, nanny/in-law suite on 3rd floor. Exquisite tile in every bath. Full size W/D on upper and lower levels. Downstairs rec room has kitchenette & case fireplace.2 car garage. Tons of storage. Lawn maintenance included.