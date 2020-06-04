All apartments in Alexandria
2819 RUSSELL RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2819 RUSSELL RD

2819 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, custom home has elegant moldings, columns, two fireplaces, and 3-story entrance. This is the perfect home for entertaining! Open kitchen features large island, spacious pantry, Wolf appliances. Family room with gas fireplace leads to deck & pergola. Formal dining and living rooms off kitchen. 3 BR plus MBR on 2nd floor, nanny/in-law suite on 3rd floor. Exquisite tile in every bath. Full size W/D on upper and lower levels. Downstairs rec room has kitchenette & case fireplace.2 car garage. Tons of storage. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 RUSSELL RD have any available units?
2819 RUSSELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 RUSSELL RD have?
Some of 2819 RUSSELL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 RUSSELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
2819 RUSSELL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 RUSSELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 2819 RUSSELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2819 RUSSELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 2819 RUSSELL RD does offer parking.
Does 2819 RUSSELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 RUSSELL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 RUSSELL RD have a pool?
No, 2819 RUSSELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 2819 RUSSELL RD have accessible units?
No, 2819 RUSSELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 RUSSELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 RUSSELL RD has units with dishwashers.
