Wow... A big, bright, 2 bedroom, top floor condo in the private corner of Seminary Walk. Cathedral ceiling with skylights in the living room. Bright balcony with southern exposure. One mile to King St. Metro and Alex. Amtrak station. Take the free trolley to brunch in Old Town. Best square footage for the price. Pets case by case.