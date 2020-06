Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This pristine Randolph model sits on a large corner lot of a tranquil street that leads to a footpath to the park and lake. Airy,open floorplan boasts soaring windows,high ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w SS,granite flows onto a delightful deck great for summer entertaining.Huge rec room w walkout patio.Sunday farmer's market, pool, clubhouse with gym and shuttle to metro.Minutes from Old Town and DC. Great location!