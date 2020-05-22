2508 Dewitt Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

This lovely basement apartment was just completely renovated with hardwood floors, all LED lighting, fresh paint, heated floors, central air. Gas Grill on the deck with table and umbrella. Firepit and firewood.

Smart TV with Amazon Stick and Hulu, classic stereo included. This is a fully furnished home with all linens, furniture, and everything you need to move in today. Bi-monthly maid service and all landscaping/mowing/snow removal done by landlords who live upstairs but are only there Mon-Thursday. Very friendly atmosphere but very private. The only thing shared is the laundry room. No smoking please. It does not get better than this. Rental is the lower unit. A couple of the pictures are our den upstairs designed to give you a feel for the quality of the property.



No need to apply until you see space. Text or call me (202) 230-6667