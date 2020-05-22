All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:07 AM

2508 Dewitt Ave

2508 Dewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Dewitt Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This lovely basement apartment was just completely renovated with hardwood floors, all LED lighting, fresh paint, heated floors, central air. Gas Grill on the deck with table and umbrella. Firepit and firewood.
Smart TV with Amazon Stick and Hulu, classic stereo included. This is a fully furnished home with all linens, furniture, and everything you need to move in today. Bi-monthly maid service and all landscaping/mowing/snow removal done by landlords who live upstairs but are only there Mon-Thursday. Very friendly atmosphere but very private. The only thing shared is the laundry room. No smoking please. It does not get better than this. Rental is the lower unit. A couple of the pictures are our den upstairs designed to give you a feel for the quality of the property.

No need to apply until you see space. Text or call me (202) 230-6667

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have any available units?
2508 Dewitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2508 Dewitt Ave have?
Some of 2508 Dewitt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Dewitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Dewitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Dewitt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Dewitt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave offer parking?
No, 2508 Dewitt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Dewitt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have a pool?
No, 2508 Dewitt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have accessible units?
No, 2508 Dewitt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Dewitt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Dewitt Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2508 Dewitt Ave has units with air conditioning.
