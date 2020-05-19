247 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Fantastic 2BR, 2BA, 3L Penthouse condo with fireplace, balcony, and 1 car garage and driveway! Washer and Dryer in unit, extra storage and freezer. New carpet to be installed! Spacious Master bedroom and walk in closet. Master bath with separate shower and a soaking tub. Plenty of visitor parking, pool and clubhouse, and just across the street from shopping and restaurants, just a mile from Harris Teeter Grocery. Convenient to Regan National Airport, I-395, Van Dorn Metro, buses, and downtown DC.