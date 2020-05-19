All apartments in Alexandria
247 S PICKETT STREET
247 S PICKETT STREET

247 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

247 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Fantastic 2BR, 2BA, 3L Penthouse condo with fireplace, balcony, and 1 car garage and driveway! Washer and Dryer in unit, extra storage and freezer. New carpet to be installed! Spacious Master bedroom and walk in closet. Master bath with separate shower and a soaking tub. Plenty of visitor parking, pool and clubhouse, and just across the street from shopping and restaurants, just a mile from Harris Teeter Grocery. Convenient to Regan National Airport, I-395, Van Dorn Metro, buses, and downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
247 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 247 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 247 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
247 S PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 247 S PICKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 247 S PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 S PICKETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 247 S PICKETT STREET has a pool.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 247 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 S PICKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 S PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
